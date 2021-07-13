Response to Discourse on Israel-Palestine Statements

The July 2021 Jewish Electorate Institute poll of American Jewish opinion on Israel,3 has shocked the Jewish community. The poll, which has triggered sharp debate both in the United States and Israel,4 shows 25 percent of respondents believe that Israel is an apartheid state, while 22 percent consider Israel guilty of genocide against Palestinians. Conducted by the Jewish Electorate Institute, an affiliate of the Jewish Democratic Council of America, the online survey has raised questions ranging from the questionnaire’s methodological reliability, its survey bias, to its overarching political context and objectives. The pollsters, under the direction of Jim Gerstein, a progressive Democrat, have conducted surveys for J Street, the New Israel Fund, and other progressive Washington, D.C., think tanks.5.