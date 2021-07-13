Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Students and Alumni Response to the Faculty Statement in Solidarity with Palestine

By About Us
the-college-reporter.com
 14 days ago

We, students and alumni at Franklin & Marshall College, express our support for the Palestinian global community. We express our support for Palestinians to have the right to peoplehood, homeland, and safety. We condemn the violence, displacement, and colonization of Palestinians by the militarized state of Israel. We condemn the...

www.the-college-reporter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Palestinian People#Palestinians#The Faculty#Solidarity#Anti Semitic#Israelis#Jewish#North African#F M#Pwi#Bipoc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Country
Palestine
Related
Societythe-college-reporter.com

Antisemitism Masquerading as Activism: Reflections from Jewish Student Leaders at Franklin & Marshall College

Many of us awakened the morning of June 23, 2021, to an email from The College Reporter. In between vaccination updates, basketball news, and the inspiring, heartfelt words of a fellow student—words about Pride Month and identity that should have garnered far more attention—there it was: “Franklin and Marshall Faculty Statement in Solidarity with Palestine.”
SciencePosted by
Forbes

Public Speaking For Students: Make A Statement

There are few things more dreaded than public speaking, in no small part because those who have it thrust upon them may have no previous experience communicating with a crowd. So it stands to reason that introducing public speaking at a young age would do wonders for the skill and confidence of students.
Newburgh, NYmsmc.edu

More than 30 Mount faculty, staff, alumni authors honored

The Mount Saint Mary College Faculty Library Committee recently celebrated the achievements of more than 30 faculty, staff, and alumni who published books, articles, essays, and papers in 2019, 2020, and early 2021. Victor Azuaje, associate professor of Spanish, wrote "Maria Zambrano y la Critica Femenina del Sacrificio Politico en...
West Long Branch, NJmonmouth.edu

Testimonials from PAL Students, Faculty, and Leaders

“Shaharyar was a life saver. He was extremely helpful and I would be failing Chem. without his tutoring. I highly recommend him to anyone. He is spectacular.”. “Shaharyar was a very effective tutor and did everything he could to help.”. “BY 111 and lab are the most difficult course for...
Winona, MNsmumn.edu

DBA students, alumna, and faculty present at MOBTS conference

Saint Mary’s University of Minnesota Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) students, alumna, and faculty presented work at the Management and Organizational Behavior Teaching Society (MOBTS) annual conference, held virtually, June 15-19. The mission of MOBTS is to enhance the quality of teaching and learning across the management disciplines. Work presented was as follows:
Brooklyn, NYNew York Post

CUNY professors quit union in protest over anti-Israel screed

At least 50 CUNY professors have resigned in protest from their faculty union after it passed a one-sided resolution condemning Israel for recent attacks on Palestinians and threatening to support the movement to boycott and divest from the Jewish state, The Post has learned. The controversial resolution approved by delegates...
Los Angeles, CAoxy.edu

Occidental Students, Alumni Win Eight Fulbrights

Two graduating Occidental seniors and six recent alumni have been named winners of prestigious Fulbright scholarships to teach and conduct research in seven countries on four continents. A third senior was named an alternate. The eight winners are among the 130 Oxy students and alumni who have been awarded Fulbrights...
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Four Syracuse Students/Alumni Named as 2021 Fulbright Recipients

Four Syracuse University students/alumni have been named as 2021 recipients of awards through the Fulbright U.S. Student Program. Five students were also chosen as alternates. The Fulbright U.S. Student Program funds a range of awards that include English teaching assistantships (ETA) and study/research grants in over 140 countries. The 2021...
Collegedale, TNsouthern.edu

Southern Students, Alumni, and Staff Create Resources for NAD Health Sabbath 2021

This year, the North American Division of Seventh-day Adventists (NAD) has designated July 24 as Health Sabbath, and eight Southern Adventist University students, alumni, and staff worked with the NAD to provide resources for youth and young adults. The annual event is an opportunity to focus on the importance of good health and the healing ministry of Christ, and this year the topic is “The Joy of Eating.” Churches across the division are being encouraged to utilize the provided resources to discuss healthy relationships with food.
Congress & CourtsWashington Examiner

The Jan. 6 commission hearings began with a lie

The House hearing this week on the Jan. 6 Capitol riot got off to an inauspicious start. “We are going to be guided solely by the facts,” Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson of Mississippi said Tuesday in his opening remarks. “The facts of what happened on January 6th, in the run-up to that tragic day, and what has taken place since. … There’s no place for politics or partisanship in this investigation. Our only charge is to follow the facts where they lead us.”
Societythe-college-reporter.com

An Open Letter to Respected Colleagues

And who have spoken freely of “Jewish supremacy”. of intellectual exchange. (Scott Lerner, Italian and Hebrew, Judaic Studies) Scott Lerner is a Arthur and Katherine Shadek Professor of Humanities and French and Italian at Franklin & Marshall. His email is scott.lerner@fandm.edu.
EconomyThe Jewish Press

BDS: Totally Ineffective Yet Extremely Dangerous

The decision of Ben and Jerry’s to stop selling ice cream in Judea and Samaria has galvanized diverse pro- and anti-Israel groups and individuals. The best reaction came from the Israeli lawfare group Shurat HaDin, which says that it will begin using B&J’s copyrighted trademark to sell ice cream in the areas that B&J will boycott, and invites the company to challenge it in court. The stupidest statement was made by B&J Board Chair Anuradha Mittal, who said (in reference to a disagreement with the parent company about the precise wording of the boycott announcement), “I can’t stop thinking that this is what happens when you have a board with all women and people of color who have been pushing to do the right thing.” Of course.
United NationsUN News Centre

Note to Correspondents: United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide welcomes the adoption by the General Assembly of an International Day for Countering Hate Speech

The United Nations Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, Alice Wairimu Nderitu, welcomed the adoption by the General Assembly on 21 July of resolution A/75/L.115 on “Promoting interreligious and intercultural dialogue and tolerance in countering hate speech”. The resolution marks an important milestone in advancing interreligious and intercultural dialogue and tolerance and countering hate speech globally. The resolution raises concern over the exponential spread and proliferation of hate speech worldwide, in particular online, something which has been further exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic. It recognizes the need to counter discrimination, xenophobia and hate speech and calls on all relevant actors, including Member States, to increase their efforts to address this phenomenon, in line with international human rights law. The resolution further proclaims 18 June as the International Day for Countering Hate Speech and requests the President of the General Assembly to organize a high-level meeting on countering hate speech to mark the commemoration of the first such international day in 2022.
SocietyWorld Link

Letter: Who is the fascist here?

The ancient Romans had a symbol of power called a "fasces." It was a bundle of rods tied together with an axe facing outward. The modern definition of "fascism" is "a government system with strong centralized power, permitting no opposition or criticism" and a "fascist is a person who is dictatorial."
Religionfides.org

ASIA/LEBANON - Patriarch Raï: a new government is needed by August 4. But the "Mikati solution" does not convince Christian political leaders

Beirut (Agenzia Fides) - Everything possible must be done to give birth to a new Lebanese government by August 4, the day on which the first anniversary of the terrible explosion that devastated the Port of Beirut almost a year ago falls, causing almost 200 deaths and more than 6 thousand injured. The urgent call not to pass that symbolic date without having given a new executive to the Land of Cedars was addressed to Lebanese politicians by Cardinal Béchara Boutros Raï, Patriarch of Antioch of the Maronites, during the homily of the Eucharistic celebration which he presided over on Sunday, July 25 in Diman, in the church of the patriarchal summer residence. The words of Patriarch Raï came on the eve of the new round of political consultations between the national political forces and Lebanese President Michel Aoun which began today, Monday, July 26, with the aim of identifying the personality to whom entrust the office of Prime Minister and the mandate to bring a new government team to the trust of Parliament. The consultations - the Maronite Patriarch remarked in his Sunday homily - should be conducted avoiding the "usual haggling" on the prerogatives of individual leaders or groups. If the politicians have not managed to adequately reconstruct the dynamics and responsibilities of the Port catastrophe in a year after the explosion of the port, a year after that bloody event, they should at least feel the duty to give the Lebanese people a new government.

Comments / 0

Community Policy