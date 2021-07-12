Cancel
Illinois State

Crews to add rumble strips on I-24 in McCracken County, approaching bridge into Illinois

By Leanne Fuller
wpsdlocal6.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — Crews will install rumble strips on Interstate 24 in McCracken County, Kentucky, on Wednesday. The safety measure comes after a series of deadly wrecks on the interstate over the past few weeks, including one that claimed the life of a 4-year-old girl. The temporary rumble strips will be installed in the westbound lanes near exit 3 in Paducah, to help drivers slow down as they approach the construction zone on bridge over the Ohio River into Massac County, Illinois.

