Los Angeles, CA

Actor Charlie Robinson of ‘Night Court’ fame dead at 75

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Posted by 
 14 days ago
LOS ANGELES — Veteran stage and screen actor Charlie Robinson, most recognized for his role as court clerk Mac Robinson on the sitcom “Night Court,” died Sunday at the age of 75, multiple media outlets reported.

Robinson died at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center from cardiac arrest with multisystem organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, his rep told The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to his endearing “Night Court” character, Robinson also appeared in such TV series as “Buffalo Bill,” “Home Improvement,” “Mom,” “Hart of Dixie,” “NCIS” and “The Guestbook” throughout his 50-year career. Meanwhile, his film credits include “Sugar Hill,” “The River,” “Set It Off,” “Antwone Fisher,” “Jackson,” “Even Money” and “Miss Lettie and Me.”

The Houston native began his career on stage and as a singer for R&B groups Archie Bell and the Drells and Southern Clouds of Joy, but he moved to Los Angeles in the late 1960s to pursue screen acting, Variety reported.

Meanwhile, he won accolades for his theatrical work, including the Image Theatre Award and FRED Award for portraying Simon in “The Whipping Man” and Best Actor Ovation Award for playing Troy in “Fences,” before closing out his stage career by portraying 82-year-old Donald Jones in James Tyler’s “Some Old Black Man,” the outlet reported.

According to THR, Robinson is survived by his wife, Dolorita; children Luca, Charlie, Christian and Byron; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; daughters-in-law; and dog, Nala.

