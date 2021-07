The coroner was called to a crash in Luzerne County Monday night.

Authorities say 73-year-old Michael Reis from Weatherly died in a wreck near Hazleton just after 9 p.m.

Reis' vehicle rolled onto its side off of East Diamond Avenue.

Police have not said what caused the deadly wreck.

Photos from Hazle Township Fire and Rescue Company 141 show the car on its side.