Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

100-Acre Book-Inspired Theme Park Headed to Tennessee

By Daniel S. Levine
Popculture
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee could soon have a new theme park, with attractions based on books from around the world. Per NASHtoday, Storyville Gardens will cover over 100 acres in Middle Tennessee, and construction is slated to start in mid-2022. Elde and DeLisa Guerrier, owners of the Nashville-based real estate development firm Guerrier Development, announced the project earlier this month. They expect to announce a specific location for the park later this year.

popculture.com

Comments / 2

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theme Park#Acre#Guerrier Development#Guerriers#Wkrn#Opryland Usa#Nashtoday#Storyland Studios#Universal Studios
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Politics
News Break
Disney
Related
Tennessee Statewvlt.tv

Trying Tennessee’s best hot dogs

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In 2009 Daniel Prince and Bruce Flomberg merged their small lawn care companies together. Cutting grass and working in the sun can work up quite the appetite, looking for something quick, cheap and tasty, Daniel and Bruce went looking for hot dogs. Five years later, D&B...
Tennessee Statewvlt.tv

Dolly Parton goes antique shopping in Middle Tennessee

NOLENSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A few antique shops got a surprise from Dolly Parton herself in middle Tennessee last week. The owner of Three French Hens Antiques Boutique, Stacey Harris-Fish, says it was just a typical Wednesday when Dolly Parton walked into her store. Harris-Fish says she was honored and...
Tennessee StateThrillist

20 Reasons to Drive to Gatlinburg, Tennessee

If your impression of Gatlinburg, Tennessee is that it’s just a tourist trap filled with gift shops and bumper cars, we’re here to disabuse you of that notion. Sure, there are plenty of those, and they are often filled with tourists rapidly separating themselves from their traveling money, but you can craft whatever sort of experience you want in this prototypical mountain town. Most of the cheesier attractions are concentrated in a dense tourist strip or in the neighboring playground town of Pigeon Forge, but Gatlinburg has a real history of hospitality. As a primary gateway to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Gatlinburg is the perfect staging point for exploration of that national treasure.
Tennessee StateWrcbtv.com

'Light Up Tennessee' coming to Camp Jordan

Ten hot air balloons will light up the night sky at East Ridge's Camp Jordan in a static display later this month. Starting July 30 through August 1, the ten hot air balloons can be seen daily from 5:30 until 9:00pm. You can come and watch the balloons being inflated,...
Tennessee StatePosted by
Only In Tennessee

The Secluded Blue Lagoon Park In Tennessee Might Just Be Your New Favorite Spot

Tennessee has a stunning series of parks and recreational areas located from one end of the state to the other. Whether you’re in the city or a most secluded small town, there is bound to be someplace to visit for a nice outdoor picnic or a quick walkabout. Located just outside of Memphis, Blue Lagoon […] The post The Secluded Blue Lagoon Park In Tennessee Might Just Be Your New Favorite Spot appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tennessee StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Steak Restaurants in Tennessee

The steak at these steakhouses is among the most tender and juicy in Tennessee, whether it is rare, well done, or any temperature in between. There's something for every kind of beef lover at these excellent restaurants, whether it's a massive porterhouse or a petite filet!
Travelindyschild.com

Cool Caves in the Midwest

The Midwest is full of beauty and wonder — just step outside and look around! But you might be surprised to learn that there are also spectacular sights hidden beneath your feet, which you’ll find in the many caves that are located across the Midwest. A world of stalactites and...
Austin, PAClearfield Progress

Bat-Themed Weekend at Sinnemahoning State Park

AUSTIN –Visitors are invited to go bat crazy at Sinnemahoning State Park, Friday, July 23 through Sunday, July 25. There are programs for all ages including an outdoor nature movie, fun kids’ activities, an indoor presentation, and the opportunity to count resident bats. All programs are free, family-friendly, and many do not require pre-registration.
Orlando, FLwcn247.com

Halloween Horror Nights returning to Universal theme parks

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — After a pandemic-related absence of a year, Halloween Horror Nights are back with haunted houses based on the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” and “The Bride of Frankenstein” planned for Universal theme parks in California and Florida. The company said Thursday that Halloween Horror Nights would return to Universal Orlando Resort on Sept. 3 and Universal Studios Hollywood on Sept. 9. Both celebrations of all things scary will last through Oct. 31. Halloween Horror Nights were canceled last year at the California and Florida parks because of the spreading coronavirus — and the fact that it’s difficult to scare the wits out of someone while socially distancing.
TravelPosted by
Red Tricycle Washington D.C.

8 Theme Parks with Ultra-Accessibility for the Whole Family

If your kid’s idea of a good time includes hurtling toward concrete at 81 miles per hour, slurping frozen lemonade, and the occasional long line, skip the local playground and schlep the family out to one of these eight nearby theme parks, each featuring accessibility accommodations able to meet most guests needs. Whether your little has a soft spot for Big Bird, a sweet tooth, or a need for speed, we’ve rounded up a list of amusement wonderlands that will close out summer with screams of delight. Read on to find out about eight great local amusement parks and their accessibility programs.
Shoppingbookriot.com

Plan a Book-Themed Beach Day With These Reading Accessories

When preparing for a summer beach day, representing your favorite books is part of the fun of shopping. I go to the beach to plop down and read a great book, in addition to jumping in the water at the end of a chapter. Since beach days are supposed to be fun, getting accessories is part of the joy of the summer beach days for me. I love to bring at least three books to the beach in case my mood changes throughout the day, but that can get a little heavy if they’re all hardcovers.
Lifestyleapppicker.com

Orlando Theme Park Plans

Disney World Wait Times, Dining and Maps Free by UndercoverTourist.com is designed to help you and your family get the most out of your visit before you even leave your home. The 180-Day Advance Planner features all kinds of useful information, including the park operating hours, full schedules for parades and events, and recommended parks for the coming 180-day period.
TravelWDW News Today

PHOTOS: New Entrance Plaque Baseball Cap Available at Disneyland Resort

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. “Here you leave today and enter the world of yesterday, tomorrow, and fantasy.” For generations, Disneyland guests have walked beneath a plaque bearing those words. Now a small version of the plaque adorns a new baseball cap. We found the cap inside Wilderness Wear & Gear in Disney California Adventure.

Comments / 2

Community Policy