100-Acre Book-Inspired Theme Park Headed to Tennessee
Tennessee could soon have a new theme park, with attractions based on books from around the world. Per NASHtoday, Storyville Gardens will cover over 100 acres in Middle Tennessee, and construction is slated to start in mid-2022. Elde and DeLisa Guerrier, owners of the Nashville-based real estate development firm Guerrier Development, announced the project earlier this month. They expect to announce a specific location for the park later this year.popculture.com
