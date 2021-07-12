Abacus’ Basketball Algebra – 2021 Finals “tied” after three games

In an average 12-minute quarter during these 2021 NBA Finals, the teams are each attempting a tad over 22 field goals, eight or nine apiece from beyond the three-point arc (par for the course in today’s NBA) … but while Monty Williams’s Suns are taking about the same number of shots “in the paint” as they are three-pointers, the Bam-Bam Bucks attack the rim for 11 FGA’s per quarter within what once was called the – even for a “minute” looked like a – Key. A mere 34 of Milwaukee’s 271 attempts to score from the field, one-out-of-eight, have come from the so-called “Mid-range.”