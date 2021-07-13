Arctic Warrior of the Week: Airman 1st Class Kasey Kramer

The principal of the BOCES LoGuidice Center in Fredonia recently received a military award for heroic achievement or heroic service in a combat zone. Senior Master Sergeant Jose Pagan, who serves in the U.S. Air Force, was awarded the Bronze Star for planning and executing an evacuation that safeguarded the lives of 155 airmen while he was stationed in Iraq in January 2020. Pagan, who was First Sergeant for the 914th Maintenance Squadron at that time, urged an immediate evacuation after intelligence was received about a missile attack by Iranian forces in the area. The airmen at the base were flown to what Pagan called an "undisclosed location" before the missiles hit. In a Facebook post, Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES stated, "We will never question a fire drill in December ever again."