From Chicagoan to Phoenician, here’s what to call the residents of the biggest US cities

By Jennifer Billock
Popular Science
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrowing up near the Illinois-Wisconsin state line and eventually living in both states, I heard a lot of colorful language tossed around to describe each one’s inhabitants. Of course, there were the proper Illinoisans and Wisconsinites, but we also slung back and forth with a couple of alternatives—Cheeseheads, a derogatory term for Wisconsin residents (that they also embrace) and FIBs, an acronym for “F***ing Illinois Bastards,” which is generally used by Wisconsinites when driving on the same roadway as an Illinoisan.

