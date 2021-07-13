Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Bill Pessin Leads Salesforce Efforts of Providing Seamless Operations to NatSec Environments

By Adam Stone
washingtonexec.com
 15 days ago

As senior vice president for Salesforce National Security, Bill Pessin helps move the needle on how agencies and organizations performing national security functions realize the value of commercial cloud high-performance/productivity platform-as-a-service and software-as-a-service capabilities. Cloud providers have long struggled to offer true platforms and applications to this market segment where...

washingtonexec.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#A New Era#Govcon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Army
Related
Technologysecuritymagazine.com

Cloud incident response demands cloud native capabilities

Cybersecurity balances business processes, operational controls, and technology but it also entails that those solutions are controlled to properly identify and manage risks on a continuous basis. In today’s business environment security is a fundamentally functional and non-functional requirement and cannot be an afterthought where issues are chased after systems are operational. Delays, financial losses, and damaged brand equity are the fruits borne from failure. That’s why it’s vital that best practices be implemented by companies from the onset of any cloud migration strategy: backed by a robust and real-time capability to plan, investigate, and respond to all security incidents.
Softwareaithority.com

Cloud Editions 21.3 Strengthens Information Management In The Cloud At Scale

OpenText announces a new customer data platform, a new AI-driven solution to uncover and remediate high-risk content and expanded cloud API services. OpenText™ (OTEX), announced the release of OpenText™ Cloud Editions (CE) 21.3, delivering innovations in the OpenText Cloud that will enable businesses of all sizes to become more intelligent, secure and connected.
Softwareaithority.com

Blue Hexagon Augments AWS Network Firewall With AI-based Cloud-Native Threat Detection

Real-time Protection Against Ransomware and Unknown Cloud Threats – powered by Deep Learning. Blue Hexagon, a leading agentless cloud-native AI security platform, announced the native integration of Blue Hexagon’s industry-leading real-time deep learning based threat detection with AWS Network Firewall for real-time protection. This integration provides protection against known threats, variants of known threats, as well as unknown 0-day threats for which no signatures exist. As the leading cloud security platform, for actionable visibility, real-time threat defense and continuous compliance, this integration underscores Blue Hexagon’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions to the AWS customers who need to secure their data, network and workloads in the cloud.
Technologybiztechmagazine.com

How SMB Contact Centers Should Adapt to Hybrid Work

John Klein is a solutions architect at CDW and an industry expert in communication and collaboration platforms. He has experience in training and education in voice, video, audio visual, and headset technologies and has helped design and deploy hundreds of phone systems and video solutions across manufacturers. When office doors...
EconomyCIO

Accelerating Cloud Data Warehouse Productivity by 400%

Cloud data warehouses are at the heart of digital transformation because they require no hardware, are infinitely scalable, and you only pay data resources you consume. However, that’s not the whole story. Azure Synapse, Amazon Redshift, Google Big Query and Snowflake all require real-time data integration and lifecycle automation to...
EconomyCIO

Choosing the Optimal Cloud Service for VMware Estates

As organizations consider utilizing cloud services for VMware, it is important to understand the real differences among the many service providers. Oracle Cloud VMware Solution helps organizations accelerate their cloud strategy by leveraging existing VMware investments. Not all cloud services for VMware are the same. They differ substantially in how...
Technologyaithority.com

Shift Technology Announces Shift Claims Automation on Salesforce AppExchange, The World’s Leading Enterprise Cloud Marketplace

Shift Technology, a provider of decision automation and optimization solutions for the global insurance industry, announced it has launched Shift Claims Automation on Salesforce AppExchange, empowering insurers and agents with more opportunities to settle straightforward claims without involving claims handlers or loss adjusters. Giving insurance companies’ customer service professionals the tools, information, and knowledge to help settle claims more efficiently and accurately is one of the best ways to meet customer experience challenges facing the industry.
Computersinforisktoday.com

Dynamic Cloud Security Provides Seamless, Flexible Protection

As much as public cloud use is growing, both in total volume and in diversification of services, it is not a one-way trend. To meet evolving business needs, organizations are moving applications and workloads back and forth between cloud and on-premises environments.
JobsAxios

Lead Software Engineer – Salesforce

The Lead Software Engineer; Salesforce will support initiatives within our Tech Contact Center & Conversational Experience department. This is an energetic team that will be responsible for supporting the development and enhancements to the Salesforce platform. The primary purpose of this role is to provide consultation and technical direction on...
Softwareaithority.com

ThreadFix Integrates Top Developer Tool for Salesforce Extending Support For Top Cloud Service Providers

Clayton Integration Will Support the Building of Secure, Optimized Applications With 99 Percent Code-Check Accuracy. Coalfire announced the ThreadFix integration with Clayton, the developer tool for automated code and security reviews for Salesforce. ThreadFix is the industry-leading application security orchestration and correlation (ASOC) platform and its integration with Clayton will make it the only platform on the market built for Salesforce application scanning. Scan results from Clayton will be merged into ThreadFix, enabling organizations to optimize development efficiency while protecting against vulnerabilities inherent to Salesforce that put customer data at risk.
Public Safetymartechseries.com

Experian Selected as a Leading Provider of Fraud Detection and Prevention

Experian was named one of the established leaders in fraud detection and prevention in Juniper Research’s Online Payment Fraud Deep Dive Strategy & Competition 2021-2025. The report looks at the continuing growth in online payment and the vulnerability it has caused for online fraud and identity theft. Marketing Technology News:...
SoftwareData Center Knowledge

Container Technology Complexity Drives Kubernetes as a Service

When a disruptive technology comes on the scene, it often gives rise to other transformational technologies. Kubernetes use is transforming the enterprise, in part by driving Kubernetes as a Service. The complexity of operating Kubernetes – the standard for managing containers in a way that is both dependable and secure...
Businesstechstartups.com

Microsoft acquires security tech startup CloudKnox to provide identity authorization for hybrid and multi-cloud environments

Microsoft announced Wednesday that it’s acquiring CloudKnox, a California-based cloud security tech startup to protect enterprises’ critical cloud infrastructure from accidents and malicious insiders. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. The acquisition is part of Microsoft’s effort to shore up its security business, offer unified privileged access and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy