Mothers in maintenance

Congratulations to Airman 1st Class Kasey Kramer with the 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron for being recognized as the Arctic Warrior of the Week. Airman 1st Class Kramer, a 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment apprentice, is recognized as the Arctic Warrior of the Week by U.S. Air Force Col. Kirsten Aguilar, left, the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and 673d Air Base Wing commander, at JBER, Alaska, July 9, 2021. Airman Kramer of Tacoma, Wash., has received and stocked 9,000 next-generation cold weather assets and increased JBER’s Arctic readiness by 7 percent. Kramer has also conducted dorm safety inspections as bay chief, identifying three issues to improve quality of life for 40 Airmen. Airman 1st Class Kramer has also been courageous enough to share his mental health journey with the 673d ABW Public Affairs office as part of the Diversity and Inclusion team’s JBER Storytellers to serve as an example for Airmen who may be fighting the same battles.
