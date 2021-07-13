Cancel
Military

Mothers in maintenance

Frontiersman
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska – Women of the 90th Aircraft Maintenance Unit are leading the way in innovation and inclusion with their new lactation pod, allowing Airmen who are nursing mothers to continue contributing to the mission at work and at home. The 90th AMU is part of the 3rd...

MilitaryFrontiersman

Arctic Warrior of the Week: Airman 1st Class Kasey Kramer

Congratulations to Airman 1st Class Kasey Kramer with the 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron for being recognized as the Arctic Warrior of the Week. Airman 1st Class Kramer, a 673d Logistics Readiness Squadron Individual Protective Equipment apprentice, is recognized as the Arctic Warrior of the Week by U.S. Air Force Col. Kirsten Aguilar, left, the Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson and 673d Air Base Wing commander, at JBER, Alaska, July 9, 2021. Airman Kramer of Tacoma, Wash., has received and stocked 9,000 next-generation cold weather assets and increased JBER’s Arctic readiness by 7 percent. Kramer has also conducted dorm safety inspections as bay chief, identifying three issues to improve quality of life for 40 Airmen. Airman 1st Class Kramer has also been courageous enough to share his mental health journey with the 673d ABW Public Affairs office as part of the Diversity and Inclusion team’s JBER Storytellers to serve as an example for Airmen who may be fighting the same battles.
Eglin Air Force Base, FLNW Florida Daily News

Little information available on Eglin AFB incident with 'armed overwatch' aircraft

EGLIN AFB — A prototype aircraft in contention to became a new workhorse for the U.S. Special Operations Command suffered a runway mishap earlier this month. The incident involved one of the five prototype aircraft involved in the U.S. Special Operations Command (SOCOM) "armed overwatch" competition. The mishap occurred while the aircraft was parked on an Eglin Air Force Base runway undergoing maintenance, but details of the incident remained sketchy Friday as weeks of testing of the five aircraft was scheduled to wrap up.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Space and Missile Systems Center commander retires

The Space and Missile Systems Center (SMC) commander has retired today, Jul. 27, in a ceremony at Los Angeles Air Force Base, Ca. Lt. Gen. John F. Thompson, who is the longest serving three-star commander for SMC, has retired after an illustrious 36-year career with the U.S. Air Force, having served in various roles leading defense acquisition programs, strategic systems and lifecycle management.
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms.

Doctors warn that the COVID-19 Delta variant has new symptoms. As hospitals deal with a fresh wave of coronavirus infections, specialists warn that the Delta strain has new symptoms that the public should be aware of. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the number of patients...
Health Servicescentraloregondaily.com

Increased emergency SNAP benefits continue in August

Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive emergency allotments in August. The federal government has approved emergency allotments every month since March 2020, to give SNAP recipients additional support during the COVID-19 pandemic. In August, approximately 417,000 SNAP households will receive approximately $66 million in...
Aerospace & Defensetheaviationgeekclub.com

The weird story of the USAF F-117A that flew close to the left wingtip of an Iraqi Airways Boeing 747 during Operation Desert Shield (and a quick look at pre-Desert Storm Intelligence gathering)

As far as is known, this was the first-ever encounter between an Iraqi pilot and the shadowy stealth fighter of the US Air Force. Early in the morning of Aug. 2, 1990, aircraft of the Iraqi Air Force (IrAF) bombed Kuwaiti air bases, and then the Iraqi Republican Guards stormed into the country. Although encountering some problems, the Iraqi forces occupied Kuwait in a matter of a few days.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

America's Newest Carrier Is a Fiasco. The Navy Just Admitted Why.

The Chief of Naval Operations, Mike Gilday, says the U.S. Navy built the aircraft carrier USS Ford with too many new technologies. Now, the Ford is several years behind in its life cycle because of problems with many of those new technologies. The last of the Ford’s four advanced weapon...
San Francisco, CASFist

CDC Confirms That Viral Loads In Vaccinated People With Delta Are 'Indistinguishable' From Unvaccinated

The Centers for Disease Control reversed course Monday and said it now recommends indoor masks for the vaccinated in all areas of the country where COVID infections are surging. CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky cited unpublished data from recent days suggesting that vaccinated people may be able to spread the Delta variant just as easily as unvaccinated people.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Don't Go Here Even if It's Open, Experts Warn

This wasn't the way the summer was supposed to go. More than six months after the rollout of the first coronavirus vaccines—and a sharp drop in COVID-19 this spring—cases are rising in all 50 states, driven by the highly contagious Delta variant infecting unvaccinated people. Although the vaccine has proven highly effective in preventing serious illness, hospitalization and death, it's still possible to contract COVID if you've been vaccinated, and many vaccinated people are wondering if they should rethink their plans to resume normal life (tossing the face masks, eating in restaurants, attending indoor events). Some experts say, yes, you should—and there are a few places you shouldn't go. Read on to find out more, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Michigan StatePosted by
Club 93.7

Air Force to Land Planes on Northern Michigan Highway

Yep, you read that right. The Air Force will be landing planes on a Michigan highway. Coming up in August, the United States Air Force will be conducting drills, which are part of the Northern Strike war-readiness exercise. As part of the drills, pilots will partake in training that will teach them to land on civilian roadways.

