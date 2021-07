Three products utilize the same frame with six configurations. Joovy, a global leader in premium juvenile products, launches a never-seen-before product for parents that saves the environment additional shipments and packaging. "We looked at this as another opportunity to be good; by combining products, we save the packaging from five additional shipments. Not to mention all the diesel fuel that didn't get burned," said Rob Gardner, Founder and CEO of Joovy. The Foodoo Bassinet & High Chair is multifunctional, utilizing the same frame for three different products used at different ages.