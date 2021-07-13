Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pa. AG visits Lehigh Valley, pushes back against potential changes to mail delivery services

By Dayne Marae
WFMZ-TV Online
 14 days ago

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Changes may be coming to mail delivery services from the USPS, but not if Pennsylvania's attorney general has anything to say about it. Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is making his way across the state to spread his message. Monday- surrounded by postal workers- he stopped in the Lehigh Valley to continue his push. He says he wants to protect postal workers and the services they provide.

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Whitehall, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Shapiro
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Postal Service#Mail Delivery#Lehigh Valley#Ag#Pa Changes#Post Master#Americans#The U S Postal Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
USPS
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related
Pennsylvania StateWFMZ-TV Online

Wolf, in visit to start-up incubator in Pennsylvania’s Lehigh Valley, touts commitment to business growth

(The Center Square) – Gov. Tom Wolf visited a one-of-a-kind startup incubator in the Lehigh Valley on Monday as he touted his administration’s commitment to fostering business growth statewide. “Companies like Factory play a critical role in bolstering Pennsylvania’s workforce and economy,” he said. “Their unique approach to supporting startup...
Pennsylvania State27 First News

Deadline for Pa. REAL ID enforcement pushed back to May 2023

HARRISBURG, Pa. — For anyone who has not yet ordered a Pennsylvania REAL ID, you have been granted more time before it becomes tougher to fly. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) has pushed back its enforcement date for REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and photo IDs to May 3, 2023.
Allentown, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Lehigh County modernizes stance on electronic signatures

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – The Lehigh County Board of Commissioners established a policy regarding the use of electronic signatures during its Wednesday night meeting. The move was done "to modernize its processes and procedures to keep pace with the practices of business and organizations with which Lehigh County works with on a regular basis."
Allentown, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Donated ambulance from Lehigh Valley answers Honduras community's prayers

ALLENTOWN, Pa. | A small mountainous town in Honduras has received a desperately needed ambulance, thanks to a generous donor from Allentown, Pa. For six decades, Cetronia Ambulance Corps says it has been saving lives and protecting the health of families in Pennsylvania. Now one of their vehicles has made its way to Vallecillo, Honduras, by way of the international and relief and development organization, Food For The Poor, and the charity’s in-country partner, CEPUDO.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
LehighValleyLive.com

2 Lehigh Valley hospitals ranked in Pa.’s top 10 in latest U.S. News rankings

Two Lehigh Valley hospitals are among the 10 best in the state according to the nation’s most high-profile hospital rankings produced by U.S. News & World Report. Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest in Salisbury Township ranked fifth amongst Pennsylvania hospitals on the 2021-22 list, while St. Luke’s University Hospital in Fountain Hill clocked in at nine. The two hospitals were tied for sixth place in the prior year’s rankings.
Berks County, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Penn State Berks LaunchBox announces grant money for new tech upgrades

WYOMISSING, Pa. | The Penn State Berks LaunchBox announced it recently received a $50K grant from the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Department of Education to purchase equipment for its makerspace and community operating workspace, a place where people with common interests in technology, science, digital art and innovation can meet to collaborate.
Allentown, PAbeckershospitalreview.com

StoneBridge, Lehigh Valley reconsider, submit bid for troubled Tower Health

In a reversal from earlier this month, two Pennsylvania healthcare organizations have decided to submit a bid to buy the financially struggling West Reading, Pa.-based Tower Health, according to the Philadelphia Business Journal. Allentown, Pa.-based Lehigh Valley Health Network and Lahaska, Pa.-based StoneBridge Healthcare, a healthcare company that plans to...
Harrisburg, PAWFMZ-TV Online

Large-scale Farm Show Complex events to resume by September

HARRISBURG, Pa. | The personal protective equipment (PPE) stockpile being stored at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg, will be moved to another site in the next few months, Pa. Treasurer Stacy Garrity, Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, and the Pa. Department of General Services. Throughout the pandemic, events...

Comments / 0

Community Policy