Lima, OH

Lima will get $26.5 million in federal funds, but needs instructions on how they can spend it

By Todd Cummins
hometownstations.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLima is ready and waiting to get any instruction on how they can allocate the $26.5 million they are getting from the American Rescue Plan. Lima City Council approved setting up a special revenue fund where the money will be distributed from. The city has already gotten the first half of their funding, the one thing they are waiting on is instructions from the federal government on how they can spend it. Which was the same situation that the city was in the last time they got federal COVID money, as they waited for months for guidance before they could move forward.

