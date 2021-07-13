Cancel
Lincoln Financial to adopt hoteling work arrangement for most employees, rethink its office space

By Jeff Blumenthal
Philadelphia Business Journal
 14 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Radnor-based life insurer and retirement investment company said most employees will work remotely a majority of the time and reserve work stations via an online tool when they want to come into the office.

Philadelphia, PA
The Philadelphia Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

