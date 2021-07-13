Lincoln Financial to adopt hoteling work arrangement for most employees, rethink its office space

Many construction contractors are currently facing tough decisions regarding future work, pricing of the work, and profitability. Despite the pandemic, most contractors are coming off very profitable 2019 and 2020 years by completing work that was already on the books. The Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) helped these contractors keep their employees and deal with the inefficiencies that were caused by the pandemic, but contractors are now left with a market that does not have enough new work. In addition, any work that is being released has many bidders and extreme competitiveness that drives the prices down at the same time when many of the associated costs, such as building materials and labor, are all increasing. Due to the situation, contractors are forced to decide on whether or not they should take on work at lower prices than usual, with the hope that nothing will further decrease the profit during the job. By taking on work at these prices, this puts significant pressure on the contractor’s finances. If the work is not properly monitored or managed, it could even put contractors out of business. If a contractor decides to take on less profitable work, they must monitor the project on a daily basis and make sure they have adequate funds to get through the project.