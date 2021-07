SACRAMENTO, Calif. — On Monday, four local athletes were drafted on Day 2 of the MLB draft. Selected 70th overall in the Competitive Balance B Round, between rounds 2 and 3, was Davis High School graduate Ryan Holgate. The left-handed power hitter shined at the University of Arizona during the last three years, where he accumulated 19 homers and 101 RBIs. Holgate was drafted by the St. Louis Cardinals.