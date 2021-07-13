DMV will start sending license renewal notices via email: Roadshow

NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 53-135.01, of the Liquor Control Act that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2021, for the following retail liquor license to wit: Ronald Hinzman, dba THE RED ZONE @ 311 E. Fillmore Ave. DeWitt, NE. 68341 Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the Village of DeWitt on or before August 10, 2021, in the office of the DeWitt Village Clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three (3) or more such persons, a hearing will be held to determine whether continuation of said license should be allowed. Moria Holly Village Clerk WR — July 21, 2021 ZNEZ.