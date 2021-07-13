DMV will start sending license renewal notices via email: Roadshow

Village of Tobias P.O. Box 94 Tobias, Nebraska 68453 NOTICE OF RENEWAL OF RETAIL LIQUOR LICENSE Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Section 53-135-01, that a liquor license may be automatically renewed for one year from November 1, 2021, for the following retail liquor licensee: Double B Bar & Grill 102 S. Main Street Tobias, Nebraska 68453 Notice is hereby given that written protests to the issuance of automatic renewal of license may be filed by any resident of the village on or before August 10, 2021, in the office of the village clerk and that in the event protests are filed by three or more such persons, hearing will be had to determine whether continuation of the license should be allowed. Donna S. Rut Village Clerk Tobias, Nebraska 68453 WR — July 21, 2021 ZNEZ.
