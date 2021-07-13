Cancel
DMV will start sending license renewal notices via email: Roadshow

By Gary Richards
East Bay Times
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQ: I am 80 and originally was supposed to take a written test in order to renew my driver’s license, which expires this month. Due to the pandemic, I was able to renew my license online, but haven’t received my new license. I renewed it quite a while ago. How...

www.eastbaytimes.com

