Video Games

AEW Elite General Manager mobile game to be released on July 15

f4wonline.com
 14 days ago

The latest AEW video game will be released on July 15th as AEW Elite General Manager will be available on both Google Play and the Apple App store. Called "the official mobile wrestling management simulator of All Elite Wrestling," players can "sign a roster of wrestlers, select who appears in your matches for your show, and then simulate the results to determine how much money, new fans, and effect on the wrestlers’ stamina and morale your choices have."

www.f4wonline.com

Thunder Rosa's July NWA release & buyout made AEW signing possible

Details have emerged on how Thunder Rosa's AEW signing came to be. Reported in both the Wrestling Observer Newsletter and Fightful, Rosa had quietly requested a release from her NWA contract. While initially rejected, she got her wish on July 1st despite her deal running out at the end of the year.

