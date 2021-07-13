AEW Elite General Manager mobile game to be released on July 15
The latest AEW video game will be released on July 15th as AEW Elite General Manager will be available on both Google Play and the Apple App store. Called "the official mobile wrestling management simulator of All Elite Wrestling," players can "sign a roster of wrestlers, select who appears in your matches for your show, and then simulate the results to determine how much money, new fans, and effect on the wrestlers’ stamina and morale your choices have."www.f4wonline.com
