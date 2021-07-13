Charge dismissed in Neosho stabbing

NEOSHO, Mo. — The Jasper County prosecutor's office has dismissed a felony assault charge that a 19-year-old defendant was facing in connection with the stabbing of another man Jan. 16 in Neosho.

Thomas B. Peterson, of Neosho, was scheduled for a preliminary hearing Thursday in Newton County Circuit Court on a charge of first-degree assault. The charge was dismissed when the victim did not show up to testify against him.

A probable-cause affidavit filed with the charge after an investigation by the Newton County Sheriff's Department stated Peterson stabbed the other man four times on Hereford Road.

The identity of the man taken to a hospital for treatment of stab wounds to his side was not part of court records.