LeBron James says he wants to retire with Lakers in “4,5,6,7” years

By Kurt Helin
NBC Sports
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James saying he wants to retire with the Lakers should surprise nobody — this always felt like his final move. It put him and his family in the place they want to be post-basketball. But the last time he counted “four, five, six, seven” it didn’t turn out so...

nba.nbcsports.com

Comments / 5

NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

These two star players reportedly have interest in joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to be aggressive this summer in pursuit of a third star player, and several top free agents are said to have interest in joining them. The Lakers are likely to focus on adding another starting-caliber player to their backcourt, and Kyle Lowry and DeMar DeRozan could certainly fill that role. According to Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, both impending free agents have interest in playing for the Lakers.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers veteran recruits Dwight Howard to return

Jared Dudley has played very sparingly for the Los Angeles Lakers over the past two seasons, but the veteran forward is still working hard for the team on the recruiting trail. The Lakers could use help at the center position this offseason, and Dudley believes Dwight Howard can provide it....
NBACBS Sports

LeBron James becomes first player in NBA history to make $1 billion in earnings while still playing

Fresh off 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' opening to $31 million at the box office, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' pockets just got a lot deeper, as the four-time champion was just announced as the first player in NBA history to make $1 billion in career earnings while still playing, per Sportico. That's no small feat, and it's a testament to the diversity in projects and endorsements James has his hands in off the court.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Kobe Bryant Trash Talked Luis Scola In Spanish So Hard That LeBron James Had To Tell Him To Chill

Trash-talking is one of the most important aspects of basketball. Oftentimes, it isn't the performance of the player on the court, but the things he says to his opponents that help determine the outcome of the game. Basketball has seen a lot of great trash talkers over the years. But perhaps no one was more relentless in his trash-talking in the modern era than Kobe Bryant. Bryant was one of the most fiercely competitive players in NBA history. And a big part of that was his ability to trash talk and get inside his opponents' heads. But sometimes, Kobe could get carried away in what he said.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Robert Parish Says Michael Jordan Is Not The GOAT Because He Didn't Defeat Great Teams: 'He Couldn't Beat Celtics, Pistons Got Old, He Couldn't Beat Lakers In Their Prime.'

Michael Jordan hasn't played basketball for almost 18 years. But still to this day, he is considered one the greatest player of all time. Jordan took some time to get to the championship level. But after eight years of missing out on the NBA Finals, Jordan ascended to the league and became the most dominant superstar in the NBA.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Michael Jordan And Shaquille O'Neal Are The Only Players Who Have 3 Championships And 3 Finals MVPs In A Row

Michael Jordan and Shaquille O’Neal are regarded as two of the greatest players to have ever lived and occupied the top-10 all-time list for the majority of fans and pundits. While each player had different playing styles, they were dominant in their respective eras and hold an achievement that isn’t shared with any other player besides them. Jordan and O’Neal are the only two players in NBA history with 3 championships and 3 straight Finals MVPs to their resumes.
NBAgoodhousekeeping.com

Is LeBron James's Real Wife in 'Space Jam' 2? Here's the Fascinating Real Story

In the original 1996 Space Jam, NBA legend Michael Jordan plays himself. Continuing this tradition, in Space Jam: A New Legacy, LeBron James also plays himself. In both films, Bugs Bunny, Daffy Duck and the rest of the Looney Tunes all play themselves (naturally). Knowing all of that, it makes sense that so many want to know if LeBron's real wife and kids make an appearance in the new film as well.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lakers looking to sign LeBron James’ former teammate?

The Los Angeles Lakers have a busy offseason ahead of them, and one of their first orders of business may be to reunite with a familiar face. Marc Berman of the New York Post reported this week that the Lakers are eyeing Reggie Bullock, one of their former players who was teammates with LeBron James in 2018-19. Bullock, a 41.0 percent three-point shooter for the New York Knicks last season, will likely command the full mid-level exception of $9.2 million but could seek up to a three-year deal.
NBAPosted by
Lakers Daily

Report: Lakers coach parts ways with franchise

It appears that Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Lionel Hollins is no longer with the franchise. Hollins, 67, has been an assistant under head coach Frank Vogel’s leadership for the Lakers for two years. While the Lakers won a title in Hollins’ first year on the bench, they were eliminated...
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Why the Lakers Will Trade Anthony Davis this Offseason

Colin Cowherd: “This Lakers locker room was not great I’m told. LeBron was frustrated with AD, Frank Vogel who loves his bigs to be in shape was frustrated with AD, and Dennis Schroder was driving everybody crazy, specifically Kyle Kuzma. I’m told Frank Vogel is no guarantee to make it through the entire year next year – that’s the kind of toxicity they were dealing with… This Lakers locker room is not great right now. Never forget that this is what happens in LeBron’s career when he doesn’t win a title. 2010, he leaves the Cavs for the Heat. In 2014 he left the Heat for the Cavs. 2016 he fired David Blatt the coach in Cleveland. 2017 he tried to get Kyrie Irving traded. 2018 he left the Cavs for the Lakers. In 2019 he blew out all the players and they traded for AD. LeBron’s favorite movie is ‘The Godfather’ and he loves Michael Corleone. You get whacked if you don’t get business done. When you go back to his career the last decade, when he doesn’t win a title big stuff happens virtually every year. BIG stuff is coming. It may be Dame, it may be Bradley Beal, I would not be shocked if AD got traded. I don’t think it will happen, but the dude is not committed as much as LeBron is. Dame and Bradley Beal are in the weight room all offseason, and AD is increasingly hurt. I’m not saying it’s going to happen, but if LeBron doesn’t win and it looks ugly and people start bailing on LeBron, BIG STUFF happens.” (Full Video Above)
NBAYardbarker

LeBron James Explains Why He Ignored Guillermo For Many Years In The NBA Finals

After all these years, LeBron James finally revealed why he ignored Guillermo Rodriguez, the hilarious interviewer from Jimmy Kimmel Live! They have a long relationship, with Guillermo trying to get LeBron's attention without any success. The player ignored Rodriguez several times in his past playoff run, creating some beef with...
NBAinfusenews.com

LA Lakers’ LeBron James is coming to ‘Fortnite’ on July 14th

LeBron James is the latest celebrity enter the Fortnite metaverse. Beginning on July fourteenth, players will actually want to buy two unique versions of the NBA star: a standard LeBron with a handful of outfits, and another modeled after his part in the forthcoming film Space Jam: A New Legacy.

