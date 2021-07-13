Special Weather Statement issued for Central Highlands, Estancia Valley by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-12 17:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 21:15:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If threatening weather approaches your area, take shelter in a sturdy building. Target Area: Central Highlands; Estancia Valley SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR NORTHEASTERN TORRANCE COUNTY UNTIL 915 PM MDT At 838 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 10 miles south of Clines Corners, or 26 miles east of Moriarty, moving southwest at 20 mph. Dime size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. This storm will remain over mainly rural areas of northeastern Torrance County. This includes Highway 285 between Mile Markers 228 and 245.alerts.weather.gov
Comments / 0