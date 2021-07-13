Mobile Legends Karina Guide: Best Build, Emblem and Gameplay Tips

Karina is one of the Magic damage-dealing Assasins in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. Due to her low pick rate in Ranked matches in MLBB, she has recently been revamped in the game. This has brought new changes to her looks, skills and abilities, making Revamped Karina much deadlier than before. In this guide, we will cover how to build and play Karina in Mobile Legends, starting from her skills, to emblems and spell recommendations, and finally to items and gameplay tips. Now without further ado let’s just jump into the MLBB battlefield with Karina, looking at her unique deadly abilities.