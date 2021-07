There's nothing quite as satisfying on a hot summer day as a glass of something frosty, slushy, and utterly refreshing. Whether you want a little caffeine in your ideal summer beverage, prefer something with more of that fruit flavor, or are straight up looking for more refreshing ways to imbibe in an adult beverage, there's always room for another slushy masterpiece in the summer drink market. Fast food chain Taco Bell has recently introduced what just might become your new summer favorite: a Blue Raspberry Lemonade Freeze.