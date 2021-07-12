How To Get Rid of Armadillos

I have a master's degree in social work with a specialization in mental health. I enjoy writing on a wide variety of topics. It's summertime, a time to enjoy the great outdoors, go swimming, go hiking, and frolic with the kids, right? Well, if you have moths in your house like I did, you may find your time occupied by something entirely different: the war of the moths. That's right... eradicating these hideous beasts may turn into an all out battle! If you've found these pesky creatures in your house, I'm not going to lie, you're in for a lot of work to become moth-free. I'd hate to calculate either the time or monetary investment I've made this summer eliminating them, but I can tell you it's been a lot... on both fronts. I have made mistakes in the process, too. I've wasted time and money. I don't want that to happen to you, too. So, let me walk you through the process of getting rid of these winged devils once and for all.