Lake Striker Resort in conjunction with the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department will be hosting the Catch of the Day event for Rusk County assisted living residents. The event will be held from 9 to 11 a.m., on August 7, 2021, at Lake Striker Resort. There is no charge to participate, and the resort will furnish all needed fishing equipment and bait. They will supply cool water throughout the event to keep everyone comfortable and hydrated, and a refreshment table will be provided. Seniors must be accompanied by an attendant. Registering your residents is as quick as a phone call to event coordinators at 281-703-3739.