Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hobbies

Selecting the Best Catfish Baits By Species

By John E. Phillips
greatdaysoutdoors.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAlthough catfish feed along the bottom, they also will school-up and swim in mid-water and often just under the surface. All catfish species will eat almost any bait at certain times of the year but your odds of landing the catch will increase if you select the best catfish bait for each species.

greatdaysoutdoors.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Fish#Commercial Fishing#Flathead Catfish#North American#Catfishermen#Limburger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Lifestyle
Related
Animalsgreatdaysoutdoors.com

Planting Food Plots for Deer in the Woods

How do you find a nice deer to hunt that other people don’t? We spoke with some experts and got their recommendations on planting food plots for deer in the woods. “In the last few years on many properties where I’ve hunted, deer have become scarce in established food plots and most open-wood places. But I’ve found the best way to ensure that I have a place to hunt deer, and where my odds of seeing and taking deer are extremely high during the season, is to create hidey-holes,” said longtime deer researcher Dr. Grant Woods of Readsville, Missouri.
Mokane, MOFulton Sun

Fisherman reels in 'white' blue catfish

A Mokane man recently caught a rare "white" blue catfish on the Missouri River. Robert Lee used a rod and reel to pull in the 32-pound fish, which had white coloring due to leucism. Animals with leucism are characterized by their reduced pigmentation. The condition is different from albinism because...
Marion, IAthegazette.com

Searching for catfish by firelight

“Turn off the light” I snapped. The light went out. I tried to adjust my eyes and senses to the calm that came with the dark. When you’re driving at night during a snowstorm you know to use low beams. The moment the high beams are lit, then most any snowfall blinds you as a blizzard of white swirling flakes.
Hobbiesthreeriverspublishing.com

Crawdads are bait, breakfast

The crawdad is an unusual creature, always looking back where he has been, and going where his isn’t looking. Quite often where he has been appears quite safe and there looms a bass or walleye or catfish where he is going and he winds up not going as far as he thought he would.
Hobbiesaugustachronicle.com

Southern summertime includes angling for catfish

If someone asks if you are coming to the local fish fry – your answers is always “yes.” Especially when that fish fry is serving up catfish. Want to contribute to the meal? Catfishing provides great opportunities for new and experienced anglers, according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division.
Duluth, MNDuluth News Tribune

Jarrid Houston column: Catfishing in the St. Louis River may be best ever

What a summer it has been so far. Usually, this time of year we are worried about rain interrupting our plans. That's just not the case this year. Instead, we are worrying if we will ever get some rain! It is no secret that water levels are down and we are in somewhat of an extreme drought, not to mention the spiking water temperatures.
Hobbieshppr.org

Stock The Freezer With Catfish Filets

I love fishing for, catching and eating catfish throughout the year. During the winter months fishing for blue catfish is at its peak and lakes such as Tawakoni and Texoma produce some jumbo size blues. But summer is prime time for ‘action’ catfishing, a time when limits of ‘eater’ catfish is often the norm. I do a good bit of trotlining for catfish in the summer. A short trotline with 25 hooks baited with cut bait or fresh liver is a good way to put fillets in the cooler. While waiting for my line to produce I usually fish from the bank with rod and reel.
Iowa Statehamburgreporter.com

Catfish are biting across Iowa

Fishing for catfish is a fun summer tradition for many Iowa families. You can always count on channel catfish when the bite slows down for other fish in the heat of Iowa summers. “Catfish will bite most of the time, no matter what the water temperature,” explains Daniel Vogeler, Iowa...
HobbiesTravelDailyNews.com

How to select the best knife for camping?

There are few essentials in camping equipment and a camping knife is one of the top in the list. In the depths of a forest, a camping knife would be useful for more than just opening tin cans. These are necessary for repairing tents, gear, sleeping bags etc. Besides, if you want to start a quick fire, you can use your camping knife for chopping soft tinder.
Tourismcastlecountryradio.com

1st Annual Catfish on the Green

The 1st Annual Catfish on the Green will take place on July 30 and July 31 in Green River. Event Representative, Amanda Leonard took time to visit with Castle Country Radio to discuss all the details of the competition. “So the Catfishing Tournament is either individual or a two man...
Hobbiesyoursun.com

Is that a freshwater or saltwater bait?

Everyone knows that nightcrawlers and shrimp are great bait. Nightcrawlers are for catching freshwater fish and shrimp are for saltwater fish. Now, I have a question, and I want you really think about it: Why?. Actually, I already know the answer. You don’t use worms for saltwater fishing because you...
HobbiesField & Stream

Fishing Waders: From Simms To Orvis and More

Frog toggs Canyon II Breathable Stockingfoot Chest Wader. A great fishing writer once said, “never cover water with line if a pair of waders will do just fine.” Whether you’re fly fishing a stream or plugging an ocean beach, the closer you can get to the fish, the better. Fishing waders provide access that the shore-bound angler can only dream of.
Morgan, MNRedwood Falls Gazette

Kopischke lands winning catfish at Catfish Derby Days in Franklin

Over 114 people took part in the annual event which began back in 1976 with William Bielke of Morgan winning with a fish that weighed 28 lbs. 4 oz. This year the top three place winners in the biggest Flathead Catfish category had fish that were separated by just half a pound—the closest in the tournament's history.
Hobbiesin-fisherman.com

Catfish in High Waters & Flooded Fields

When it comes to fishing in floodwaters, there seems to be two types of anglers: those who view floods the same way they regard a Friday night cold front, and those who grin and hope for more rain. “I love floodwaters,” says guide Jeff Faulkenberry, who specializes in catching the...
KidsPosted by
1808Delaware

Kids Catching Catfish

The time is here for the Terry Hummel Memorial Youth Fishing Derby. This Saturday, July 24 from 8 AM to 12 Noon, American Legion Post 457 will welcome dozens of kids anxious to learn the art of fishing. For many kids, the event provides their first exposure to the sport.
Cape Girardeau, MOKait 8

Catfishing series stops in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Twisted Cat Outdoors fishing series stopped in Cape Girardeau. Sixty teams boated on the Mississippi River fishing for catfish. Teams weighed in on Saturday afternoon to find out how many pounds of fish they caught, and they could only weigh three fish. Scoring is...
Wasilla, AKFrontiersman

Bait, multiple hooks, and 24-hour salmon fishing

As mentioned in last week’s column July 14 is the transition day from conservative wild king salmon season regulations — to more liberal fishing opportunities aimed at harvesting more abundant pink, chum, sockeye, and coho salmon resources. By the time this column is published in Friday’s paper some Mat-Su anglers will already be taking advantage of the new season’s opportunities. If you are unfamiliar with regulations for specific locations be sure to do a check and see which of these options may apply. Most of them apply through out the Susitna River drainage, however, some specific waters of the Susitna River drainage remain under single -hook artificial lure regulations. Time restrictions also remain in effect on the fishery near Larson Creek up the Talkeetna River. The number of pink, chum, sockeye, and chum salmon in Mat-Su streams will be relatively low through this weekend, however, the new liberalizations will provide some anglers a better opportunity to catch and harvest some of those salmon that are now starting to enter Mat-Su freshwaters.
RestaurantsArkansas Online

Catfish at Southern restaurants limited

STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Many restaurants in the South that serve catfish are having to pay distributors more to keep it on the menu -- or go without it, seafood experts say. The primary reason is labor shortages at processing plants, according to the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Processing was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy