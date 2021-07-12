Cancel
GBP/JPY Price Analysis: Key SMA, immediate resistance line test bulls above 153.00

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGBP/JPY remains defensive below 100-SMA, 13-day-old resistance line. Upbeat Momentum line, sustained trading beyond short-term support keeps buyers hopeful. GBP/JPY defends 153.00, around 153.20-25 by the press time, amid a subdued Asian session on Tuesday. In doing so, the cross-currency pair struggles to extend the last week’s recovery moves below 100-SMA and a downward sloping trend line from June 24.

