UNC-NAACP holds demonstration in protest of Rahsheem Holland's promotion
The UNC chapter of the NAACP held a demonstration Monday afternoon in protest of Rahsheem Holland becoming the acting chief of UNC Police following David Perry's resignation. According to an Instagram post by the UNC NAACP, the purpose of the demonstration was to stand in solidarity with those victimized by the actions of UNC Police at the June 30 Board of Trustees meeting, and to condemn Holland's promotion.www.dailytarheel.com
