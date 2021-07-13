Cancel
AUD/JPY prints three-day uptrend below 83.00 despite coronavirus fears

By Anil Panchal
FXStreet.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAUD/JPY pics ups bids to refresh weekly high. Firmer Treasury yields, upbeat equities weigh on JPY. Australia marked biggest covid count in 10 months, Tokyo emergency extended on Monday. China trade data, BOJ and coronavirus updates become the key. AUD/JPY rises to refresh intraday high near 82.65, up 0.16% on...

MarketsPosted by
Reuters

Yuan bounces from 1-week low, investors eye stock risks

SHANGHAI, July 27 (Reuters) - China's yuan on Tuesday rebounded from a one-week low hit a day earlier, although investors were still keeping a close eye on the possible spillover effects of a mainland stock selloff on currency markets. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4734 per dollar, 29 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.4763. In the spot market, the onshore yuan bounced from a one-week low of 6.4877 per dollar hit a day earlier and traded at 6.4760 by midday, 65 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Despite a marginal bounce from Monday's lows, traders said market sentiment remained rather weak as investors continued to gauge potential capital outflow risks amid a powerful regulatory crackdown on some sectors. "The rise in regulatory risk in China has led to equity sell-offs, but its impact on the RMB has been relatively limited thus far," strategists at OCBC Bank in Singapore said in a note. "Northbound inflow momentum has been fading, but a deeper outflow situation may need to be observed for the RMB to be impinged. Nevertheless, it should still enter as a RMB-negative at the margins. This supports our near-term RMB pessimism." Meanwhile, the yuan's stubborn strength against its major trading partners prompted some market analysts to revise their outlook for the Chinese currency and trim bets on further rises. The yuan basket index has persistently traded above 98, a level once considered the ceiling for the index, and is up about 4% so far this year, whereas the local unit only gained 0.8% against the dollar. "There will be a limit to how far the yuan can appreciate given that the CFETS RMB Index is already at the top of its trading range," said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ. "Hence, in an environment when the USD turns lower, the yuan is likely to underperform the basket," he said. Goh has revised his year-end forecast for the yuan to 6.40 from 6.30 previously and expects it to trade in a 6.40 to 6.50 range for the rest of the year. Separately, much of the focus has shifted to the Fed's two-day policy meeting that ends on Wednesday. Investors would pay close attention to comments on the timing of stimulus tapering. By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.589 from the previous close of 92.606, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.479 per dollar. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4734 6.4763 0.04% Spot yuan 6.476 6.4825 0.10% Divergence from 0.04% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.81% Spot change since 2005 27.80% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 98.44 98.49 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.589 92.606 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.479 -0.05% * Offshore 6.6573 -2.76% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)
BusinessFXStreet.com

USD/JPY drops below 110.00 after uninspiring US data

USD/JPY is edging lower for the second straight day on Tuesday. Durable Goods Orders in US rose less than expected in June. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory near 92.50. The USD/JPY pair came under renewed bearish pressure in the early American session on Tuesday and touched its...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

AUD/USD outlook: Fresh risk aversion pushes the Aussie dollar lower

The Australian dollar accelerates lower in early European session on Tuesday, driven by risk aversion on further drop in Chinese stocks. The situation with Covid-19 is mixed, as Victoria state is about to ease measures but New South Wales records new virus cases that continues to sour the sentiment and weigh on risk-sensitive Aussie dollar.
WorldFXStreet.com

NZD/USD: Bears return to take controls around mid 0.6900s on Fed day

NZD/USD remains pressured following the heaviest daily losses in over a week. Slump in Chinese stocks, firmer US data and covid woes weigh on Antipodeans. Fed is expected to keep monetary policy unchanged, tapering comments eyed. Australia Q2 CPI, virus updates and news from China will be important too. NZD/USD...
MarketsDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: Federal Reserve in Focus for SGD, THB, IDR, PHP Amid Covid Risks

US Dollar, Singapore Dollar, Thai Baht, Indonesian Rupiah, Philippine Peso, ASEAN, Fundamental Analysis – Talking Points. US Dollar gained against ASEAN currencies, Covid case growth slowing?. Fluid coronavirus situation and lockdown risks still leave outlook uncertain. Federal Reserve rate decision is also in focus for QE tapering prospects. US Dollar...
MarketsFXStreet.com

USD/CAD advances towards 1.2600 as falling WTI offsets weaker US dollar

USD/CAD attempts another bounce to recapture 1.2600. The spot shrugs off risk-aversion, DXY weakness amid falling WTO prices. 1.2525 is the level to beat for the bears if the 200-DMA barrier caps the upside. USD/CAD is advancing towards 1.2600, snapping last week’s downbeat momentum, unperturbed by the risk-off market mood.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

GBP/USD Forecast: Pound buyers show signs of life

A better UK coronavirus-related situation took off the pressure on the pound. The UK macroeconomic calendar will have nothing relevant to offer this week. GBP/USD offers a neutral-to-bullish stance in the near-term. The GBP/USD pair trades near a daily high of 1.3838, advancing on the broad dollar’s weakness. Market players...
MarketsFXStreet.com

NZD/USD pares early losses, stays below 0.7000

NZD/USD is edging higher during the European session. US Dollar Index stays in the negative territory below 92.80. New Zealand posted a trade surplus in June. The NZD/USD pair closed the previous week modestly lower and edged lower during the Asian trading hours on Monday. With the greenback struggling to find demand in the European session, however, the pair managed to stage a rebound and was last seen posting small daily gains at 0.6980.
Public HealthDaily Item

Games go on, despite fear of COVID

We missed so much a year ago. Now things are gradually returning and everyone wants normalcy. We feel that too. We think, however, that probably it’s too soon for a global gathering like the Olympics. It is the hope of us all that the Games, set to begin Friday in...
New York City, NYPosted by
Reuters

U.S. coronavirus cases rise, fueling fears of resurgence

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - A rapid increase in coronavirus cases in the United States and abroad is fueling fears of a pandemic resurgence and sending shockwaves through the stock market as the highly contagious Delta variant takes hold and vaccinations lag in several states. Largely due to outbreaks...
Retailactionforex.com

AUD/JPY Testing Key Support ahead of AU Data, Tokyo Olympics

Most of Wall Street (and beyond) will be focused on Q2 earnings reports over the next couple of weeks, but traders shouldn’t forget about the key macroeconomic releases on the calendar. On that front, next week brings a highly-anticipated ECB monetary policy meeting (check back on Monday for our full preview) and some key economic data out of Australia, including Tuesday’s RBA meeting minutes and Wednesday’s interim retail sales report.
WorldFXStreet.com

GBP/JPY: Steady around 152.00 despite Brexit, coronavirus woes, BOJ eyed

GBP/JPY fluctuates near weekly low after three-day downtrend. Britain sees £3.5 billion gap on Brexit divorce bill, EU’s von der Leyen to visit Northern Ireland over protocol issue. UK PM Johnson backs July 19 unlock despite six-month high infections, Tokyo’s daily count jumps to January levels. BOJ is expected to...
BusinessFXStreet.com

AUD/USD Forecast: Pressuring the year’s low amid risk-off

Australia created 29.1K job positions in June, missing the market’s expectations. Chinese tepid growth data from the second quarter undermined the market’s sentiment. AUD/USD is about to challenge the 0.7410 support area. The AUD/USD pair trades near this 2021 low of 0.7409. The pair was affected by a dismal mood,...
MarketsFXStreet.com

AUD/USD struggles to defend 2021 bottom around 0.7400 on sour sentiment

AUD/USD bears take a breather following the heaviest losses in a month. Mixed Aussie employment figures, sluggish China GDP growth and covid woes weigh on the quote. Powell’s testimony, US data exert additional downside pressure. Risk catalysts stay on the driver’s seat, virus updates, US consumer-centric figures also important. AUD/USD...
Public HealthFXStreet.com

Coronavirus: Delta variant is a much bigger threat to EMs than DMs – CE

The apparent success of vaccines at preventing severe illness and death from the Delta coronavirus variant should mean that it does not pose a major threat to recoveries in most advanced economies. However, the rapid spread of the Delta variant poses a more significant threat to recoveries in large parts of the emerging world, where vaccination rates are lower, Neil Shearing, Group Chief Economist at Capital Economics, reports.
BusinessFXStreet.com

Risk-on from inflation data then fights risk-off from Covid

The market mover today is CPI, likely 4.9% in the headline and 4% in the core, less than 5% in May but still way over the 2%+ Fed target. Bloomberg writes it will be okay--the “transitory” camp will be pleased to see a small drop in the pace of price rises… while those worried about sticky inflation will point to the continued very high level of price growth.”

