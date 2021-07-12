Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedalia, MO

SFCC to offer Level II Industrial Electrical Maintenance Technical Training

sfccmo.edu
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSedalia, Missouri – July 12, 2021 – The LearningForce at State Fair Community College will offer a 12-hour Level II Industrial Electrical Maintenance (IEM) Technical Training from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 13, 15 and 17. The same training also will be held 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 8, 10 and 12. Both sessions will be in Fielding Technical Center on the Sedalia campus. This workforce training increases safety awareness and efficiency. Participants are required to have successfully completed Industrial Electrical Maintenance Level I training.

www.sfccmo.edu

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Local
Missouri Education
Sedalia, MO
Education
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sfcc#Learningforce#Schedule Of Courses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden to ask federal workers to get vaccinated or face testing -source

WASHINGTON, July 28 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden is expected to announce on Thursday that all civilian federal workers will need to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or face regular testing, social distancing, mask requirements and travel limits, a source familiar with the matter said. Biden, who will deliver...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

House at war over Jan. 6 inquiry, mask mandate

House Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over two explosive issues — the Capitol insurrection and a new mask mandate — that have collided this week in a perfect storm of partisan hostility. The tensions have simmered with fluctuating ferocity since the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol,...
Swimming & SurfingABC News

American Caeleb Dressel sets swim Olympic record in Tokyo

Caeleb Dressel set a new Olympic record in swimming at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The Florida-based swimmer can count himself among the greats after the 100-meter freestyle on Wednesday, which he swam in 47.02. Dressel was visibly emotional at the conclusion of the race, telling NBC in an interview immediately...
InternetPosted by
The Hill

Facebook to require employees be vaccinated to return to the office

Facebook is requiring its employees to be fully vaccinated before they return to the office. The requirement is for anyone at Facebook’s U.S. offices and the implementation of the policy will depend on “local conditions and regulations,” according to the statement from Facebook’s Vice President of People Lori Goler on Wednesday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy