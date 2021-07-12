SFCC to offer Level II Industrial Electrical Maintenance Technical Training
Sedalia, Missouri – July 12, 2021 – The LearningForce at State Fair Community College will offer a 12-hour Level II Industrial Electrical Maintenance (IEM) Technical Training from 8 a.m. to noon Sept. 13, 15 and 17. The same training also will be held 8 a.m. to noon Nov. 8, 10 and 12. Both sessions will be in Fielding Technical Center on the Sedalia campus. This workforce training increases safety awareness and efficiency. Participants are required to have successfully completed Industrial Electrical Maintenance Level I training.www.sfccmo.edu
