Everywhere you look in this year’s Emmy nominations, it’s the stuff we all watched, whether we liked it or not. It’s how Emily in Paris, no matter the huge controversy over its equivalent Golden Globe surprise, got an outstanding-comedy-series nomination over the relatively acclaimed, underseen Girls5eva. It’s how Disney+ nabbed over 20 nominations apiece for its two blockbuster contenders, WandaVision and The Mandalorian. And it’s how Hamilton, that Broadway hit turned quarantine phenomenon, somehow managed to become an Emmy juggernaut.