Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Military

Lawmakers Survey: 94% of Sailors Say ‘Damaging Operational Failures’ Related to Navy Culture, Leadership Problems

By Sam LaGrone
USNI News
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Navy’s surface warfare community is weighed with a culture that values administrative chores over training to fight, ship commanders that are micromanaged and an aversion to risk, according to a new survey overseen by a retired Navy admiral and Marine general at the behest of a group of Republican lawmakers. That culture was at least partially responsible for a string “of high-profile and damaging operational failures in the Navy’s Surface Warfare community,” the report found.

news.usni.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dan Crenshaw
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sailors#Leadership Problems#Republican#Irgc#Persian#Marine Lt#Usni News#Congress#O5 Co Lrb#Chinese#Iranians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Intel
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
News Break
Combat Sports
Country
China
Related
MilitaryPosted by
HOT 107.9

US Navy Aircraft Carrier Helps Relocate Sailors’ Vehicles

Here's something you don't see every day: a United States Navy aircraft carrier with its flight deck occupied by privately-owned vehicles. This photo, posted on the United States Navy's Twitter account, shows the USS Theodore Roosevelt underway in San Diego Bay with its flight deck full of non-military vehicles. The...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
thedrive

Navy's New Jamming Pods For EA-18G Growler Eyed For Air Force Fighters

If the House Armed Services Committee gets its way the Air Force could finally get a manned fast-jet electric attack capability back after decades. The United States Air Force could be regaining the ability to conduct electronic warfare operations with its own tactical aircraft. A proposal before the House Armed Services Committee, if approved, would require the Air Force to determine whether or not it could integrate variants of the Next Generation Jammer family of electronic warfare systems aboard its platforms, greatly expanding the Air Force’s capabilities in this regard in support of larger missions and operations. While the Air Force is currently exploring a wide range of electronic warfare systems that are primarily defensive in nature, the capability set offered by the Next Generation Jammers could give the USAF a true tactical electronic attack aircraft, something it presently lacks.
MilitaryPosted by
UPI News

Navy's 7th fleet forms Surface Action Group in South China Sea

July 28 (UPI) -- Three U.S. Navy task forces joined in the South China Sea to form a Surface Action Group for countermine operations, the 7th Fleet said on Wednesday. The littoral combat ship USS Tulsa, guided-missile destroyer USS Kidd and a detachment from Commander, Task Group 75.1/Explosive Ordnance Disposal Mobile Unit are elements of the new group, fleet officials said in a press release.
MilitaryMilitary.com

First Female Sailor Completes Navy Special Warfare Training

First Female Sailor , Completes Navy Special Warfare Training. According to Navy officials, the woman, whose identity will be kept private due to military policy. completed a "grueling 37-week training course" to become one of 17 sailors to graduate and earn the title of Special Warfare Combatant-Craft Crewmen (SWCC). She is the first of 18 women who have ever attempted to become an SWCC or SEAL. According to the Navy, only about 35% of the people who begin training for SWCC are able to graduate. Becoming the first woman to graduate from a Naval Special Warfare training pipeline is an extraordinary accomplishment, and we are incredibly proud of our teammate, Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, commander of Naval Special Warfare, via Navy statement. Like her fellow operators, she demonstrated the character, cognitive and leadership attributes required to join our force, Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, commander of Naval Special Warfare, via Navy statement. The unnamed woman will now go on to one of Naval Special Warfare's three special boat teams. She and her fellow graduates have the opportunity to become experts in clandestine special operations, as well as manned and unmanned platforms to deliver distinctive capabilities to our Navy, and the joint force in defense of the nation, Rear Adm. H.W. Howard III, commander of Naval Special Warfare, via Navy statement.
MilitaryWLUC

Michigan Navy sailor accounted for from WWII

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLUC) - The body of a Michigan resident, who died while serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II has been accounted for. Navy Radioman 3rd Class Irvin F. Rise, who was 22 at the time of his death, was accounted for on June 5, 2020, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting agency reports.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Defense: House Armed Services starts defense bill markups | Two Navy sailors die of COVID-19 | Pentagon reimposes mask mandate in some places

Happy Wednesday and welcome to Overnight Defense. I'm Rebecca Kheel, and here's your nightly guide to the latest developments at the Pentagon, on Capitol Hill and beyond. CLICK HERE to subscribe to the newsletter. THE TOPLINE: The House Armed Services Committee began work on its annual defense policy bill in...
Boats & WatercraftsPosted by
Daily Mail

Sailor makes history to become Navy's FIRST female special operator for boats which transport SEALs after completing grueling 37-week training

A female sailor made history after completing a grueling 37-week training course to become the Navy's first female special operator. The woman - who has not been identified due to military policy for special forces members - is officially a Naval Special Warfare combatant-craft crewman. The boat operators transport Navy SEALs, conduct their own classified missions at sea and are experts with weapons, navigation, and special operations tactics.
MilitaryMilitary.com

Why Iranian Navy Ships Entering the Atlantic is a Big Deal

Two ships of the Iranian Navy have rounded the southern tip of Africa, becoming the first Iranian Navy ships ever to enter the Atlantic Ocean. This comes just days after Iran's largest navy ship caught fire and sank. It appears that the two Iranian ships are heading for Venezuela, which would have significant geopolitical ramifications. RUNDOWN SHOWS:1. Animated map view of 2 Iranina warships passing around Cape, zoom out to show full route2. Show Shand frigate sailing, then Makran support base ship, Kharg sequence starts3. Kharg ship burns then sinks, show zoom view of 2 ships passing cape4. Zoom out to show route from southern Africa to Venezuela, ship icons arrive in VenezuelaVOICEOVER (in English): The Drive reports that two ships of the Iranian Navy have reportedly rounded South Africa's Cape of Good Hope and appear to be heading into the Atlantic Ocean. The two ships are the frigate Sahand, and the Makran, a converted tanker that looks like it's designed to be a mobile base. This latest news comes two days after the Kharg, one of Iran's largest and most important naval ships, sank after suffering a major fire, the causes of which remain unclear. This would be the first time Iranian naval vessels have operated in the Atlantic and previous reports have indicated that their final destination is in Venezuela, where they might offload a shipment of weapons. While it is still unclear if the ships are carrying any weapons, satellite imagery suggests the Makran is carrying a number of small, fast-attack boats that Iran has used to harass U.S. naval ships in the Persian Gulf. SOURCES: The Drive, CNNhttps://www.thedrive.com/the-war-zone/40926/two-iranian-navy-ships-are-…
MilitaryNewsweek

The U.S. Navy's Leadership Crisis | Opinion

The Chinese Communist Party is determined to supplant the United States—and building a navy to do it. America's next major war will likely play out in the Pacific Ocean, and our Navy will win or lose the day. But recent events like warships colliding in the Pacific and U.S. sailors surrendering to Iranian terrorists do not instill great confidence in the competency of our Navy. The Navy's problems begin with its leadership. A recent nonpartisan and seriously researched report jarringly concluded that, rather than focusing on training our sailors to fight and win, the Navy's most senior officials are, as a group, adrift.
MilitaryPosted by
The Associated Press

2 US Navy sailors die of COVID as cases spike nationwide

WASHINGTON (AP) — Two Navy sailors have died due to complications from COVID-19, amid growing concerns about the deadly Delta variant. A Navy reservist based in Idaho died Monday, and a doctor assigned to the Naval Medical Center at Camp Lejeune, N.C., died last Friday, bringing the total number of sailor COVID deaths to 10. The Navy identified the solders Wednesday as Master-at-Arms First Class Allen Hillman, 47, of Boise, and Capt. Corby Ropp, 48, of Camp Lejeune.
Dayton, OHDayton Daily News

Navy medical research command conducts leadership change

Naval Medical Research Unit-Dayton held a change-of-command ceremony July 9 at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where Capt. Nimfa Teneza-Mora turned command over to Capt. Walter Dalitsch. “A change in leadership is a momentous occasion,” said Rear Adm. Tim Weber, commander of Naval Medical Forces Pacific and Medical Service Corps director,...
MilitaryUSNI News

HASC Seapower Mark Adds Second Destroyer, Paves Way For Cruiser Decommissionings

The House Armed Services seapower and projection forces subcommittee’s mark of the annual defense policy bill authorizes a second destroyer in the Navy’s shipbuilding budget and paves the way for the service to retire several aging guided-missile cruisers. The subcommittee’s mark of the Fiscal Year 2022 defense policy bill, released...
Congress & CourtsGovExec.com

US Navy’s Shipbuilding Plan Doesn’t Meet Congress’ Needs, Lawmakers Say

The U.S. Navy’s shipbuilding plan doesn’t tell Congress what the service needs, nor does it provide certainty for long-term planning, two House lawmakers say. “It just didn't start with this 30-year shipbuilding plan,” said Rep. Rob Wittman, R-Va. Tuesday during a panel ahead of the 2021 Sea Air Space conference. “It's been in previous other ones, where they've essentially had a check-the-box mentality…kind of a multiple-choice test. You know this is not multiple choice, this is about making the tough decisions and charting a path to get us to 355” ships. Wittman is the ranking member on the House Armed Services’ subcommittee on seapower and projection forces.
Durham, NCMilitary.com

US Navy Loses Two More Sailors to COVID-19

Two sailors have died from COVID-19 complications in the last week, the Navy announced Wednesday. Capt. Corby Ropp, 48, died on July 23 at Duke University Hospital in Durham, North Carolina, and Navy Reserve Master-at-Arms First Class Allen Hillman, 47, died on July 26. Both deaths were attributed to complications associated with COVID-19.
Aerospace & Defensedefense.gov

Exercise Tests DOD's Integrated Deterrence

Air Force Gen. Glen D. VanHerck, commander of North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern Command, today briefed the news media on Global Information Dominance Experiment 3, which took place July 8-15. The experiment focused on a peer competitor and centered a lot on contested logistics in scenarios where...
Aerospace & DefenseUSNI News

HASC Readiness Mark Wants to Save INSURV Reports; TACAIR Panel Cautious of Navy’s Strike Fighter Plans

The House Armed Services Committee readiness subcommittee wants to make sure the independent report on the health of the Navy’s fleet continues in perpetuity. The panel’s mark of the Fiscal Year 2022 defense policy bill, released on Wednesday, includes language mandating the Navy “make permanent the requirement for an annual report to the congressional defense committees on the material readiness of Navy ships.”
MilitaryUSNI News

CNO Gilday: Keeping Littoral Combat Ships Nimble Key to Pacific Deployments, No Plans for 1st Fleet in Singapore

KUALA LUMPUR — The Navy is making Littoral Combat Ship deployments in the Indo-Pacific region more flexible and unpredictable, allowing the service to respond to impromptu engagement opportunities and ensuring the LCS are not tied to any fixed location for too long, Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday said during a media conference call on Wednesday in conjunction with his official visit to Singapore.

Comments / 0

Community Policy