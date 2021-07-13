Cancel
Collierville, TN

Collierville to look into building hotel and parking garage near the Square

Posted by 
WATN Local Memphis
WATN Local Memphis
 14 days ago

Collierville is looking at building up in its famous town Square.

The development would include a parking garage and hotel. Monday, the board of mayor and aldermen unanimously voted for the study, which will take four months to complete.

Nearby neighbors worry about crime rising because of the garage and how it would impact the look and feel of the historic district. But some, including one business manager, welcome the idea. They hear from customers who are always complaining about the lack of parking on the square and believe the hotel will help the local economy.

WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

