ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith offers full apology for 'insensitive' comments about Angels star Shohei Ohtani

Norman Transcript
 14 days ago

After catching heck most of the day for making comments about baseball all-star Shohei Ohtani deemed by many disrespectful of Asians, ESPN host Stephen A. Smith backed off hours later, posting an apology on Twitter saying he did not mean to be disrespectful. “Let me say that I never intended...

www.normantranscript.com

Comments / 0

Posted by
TheDailyBeast

ESPN Host Apologizes After Criticizing Angels’ Shohei Ohtani for Using an Interpreter

ESPN host Stephen A. Smith sparked outrage Monday after complaining about Los Angeles Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani’s use of an interpreter when speaking to the media. On ESPN’s First Take Monday, Smith had suggested that Ohtani, who was born in Japan, probably shouldn’t be the face of baseball because he’s “a dude that needs an interpreter so you can understand what the hell he’s saying.” The host then doubled down on his words in a Twitter video, saying his comments were being misinterpreted but still insisting it would help if foreign athletes spoke English to better “ingratiate” themselves to the American public. In a later tweet, Smith took it all back, apologizing and calling Ohtani one of the brightest stars in all of sports. “Let me apologize right now,” Smith wrote in a tweet. “As I’m watching things unfold, let me say that I never intended to offend ANY COMMUNITY, particularly the Asian community—and especially SHOHEI Ohtani, himself.” “He is making a difference, as it pertains to inclusiveness and leadership. I should have embraced that in my comments,” he added.
MLBchatsports.com

LA Angels: Shohei Ohtani’s full highlight reel from All-Star festivities

Shohei Ohtani, LA Angels. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports. Shohei Ohtani represented the LA Angels very well in the MLB’s 2021 All-Star festivities. Starting in the Home Run Derby, Ohtani was must-see TV. Well, he was even must-see TV even before the Derby started. We knew from that...
MLBNorman Transcript

LEADING OFF: Ohtani set for 2-way All-Star history

A look at what's happening around the majors Tuesday:. Shohei Ohtani will be the American League’s starting pitcher in the All-Star Game and will bat leadoff, too, as the designated hitter in another landmark for the two-way Japanese sensation. A 27-year-old in his fourth major league season with the Los...
MLBAceShowbiz

Stephen A. Smith Apologizes to Baseball Player Shohei Ohtani Over Xenophobic Rants

The ESPN commentator is under fire after he criticizes the Japanese-born player's emergence as MLB's top star, saying that it isn't necessarily a good thing because the athlete needs an interpreter. AceShowbiz - ESPN's commentator Stephen A. Smith has issued an apology after sparking backlash over his controversial remarks about...
MLBWKYC

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith: 'I screwed up,' after blasting Shohei Ohtani's use of an interpreter

DENVER — ESPN talk show commentator Stephen A. Smith is apologizing after remarks he made on 'First Take' criticizing Shohei Ohtani's use of an interpreter. On Monday night, Angels star Shohei Ohtani became the first Japanese-born player in the Home Run Derby. On Tuesday night, he'll bat first for the American League and also take the mound first. He leads the league in home runs at the All-Star break with 33. Ohtani is taking over baseball.
MLBwestsidenewsny.com

Shohei Ohtani named June 2021 Hickok Belt® Award Winner

Shohei Ohtani, pitcher, designated hitter, and outfielder for the Los Angeles Angels, has been named the Hickok Belt® Award winner for June 2021. Voting was conducted by a select panel of members of the National Sports Media Association (NSMA). The 27-year-old, nicknamed “Shotime,” is in his fourth major league season with the Los Angeles Angels. The voters selected Ohtani after the newest baseball phenom posted one of the best months of his career. He is the first player since Babe Ruth to start a game on the mound leading the American League in home runs. On June 23, he became the first pitcher to hit for himself with the designated hitter rule in effect. This is the first time in pro baseball history that the American League did not use a DH when the National League used one. Ohtani was named American League player for June with a .309 average, 13 home runs for the month, a 1.312 OPS, and two wins as a pitcher. Ohtani is the first player ever to be selected an All-Star game player, both as a position player and pitcher. He pitched and hit in the July 13 All-Star game and already has 32 home runs for the season, more than any Japanese player ever in the major leagues.
MLBchatsports.com

Video: Angels' Mike Trout Calls Shohei Ohtani During 2021 MLB Home Run Derby

There are far worse hitters to get advice from during a Home Run Derby than Mike Trout. That is what happened for Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani during Monday's 2021 Home Run Derby. His teammate called him in the first round as the pitcher and slugger looked tired while competing against Juan Soto:
MLBdodgerblue.com

Albert Pujols Sets MLB Record For Dominican-Born Players

When Albert Pujols started at first in the Los Angeles Dodgers’ win over the Colorado Rockies, it marked the 2,934th game of his his illustrious career. And with that appearance, Pujols set the MLB record for most games played by a player born in the Dominican Republic. Pujols passed future...
MLBMLB

Latest 'Connections': 1st triple play to Ohtani

Major League Baseball has had its share of rarities, from the triple play to the two-way player. The Baseball Hall of Fame has found a way to connect the two in the last 110 years. In the YouTube series Hall of Fame Connections, produced by MLB Network and made possible...
Posted by
Primetimer

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith controvery over Shohei Ohtani is what happens when a network hitches its wagon to one guy

"Shohei Ohtani could end up being the most remarkable and exciting baseball player of my lifetime, and perhaps he already is," says Drew Magary. "If you watched him at the Home Run Derby last night, you didn’t need a goddamn interpreter to love him. The man’s got enough smiles and enough titanic dingers to win you over, no matter who the f*ck you are. So it’s not simply that Stephen A. was wrong about Ohtani in the ugliest possible way, but that he was so NEEDLESSLY wrong. He didn’t need to be talking about Ohtani at all. But this is what happens when ESPN hitches its wagon to ONE guy, and then decides to filter everything that happens in sports through him. When I wrote that GQ profile (in 2019), I was told by someone within the industry that Stephen A. was quietly campaigning for the network to replace his First Take co-host, Max Kellerman. I couldn’t verify that claim, and Max still occupies a chair opposite Stephen A. every weekday morning. But that clip above shows you that Max, in fact, already HAS been replaced. By his own co-host."

