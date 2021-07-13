Cancel
China customs says trade may slow in H2, flags pandemic uncertainties

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 14 days ago

BEIJING, July 13 (Reuters) - China’s customs administration spokesperson Li Kuiwen said on Tuesday that the country’s trade may slow in the second half of 2021, mainly reflecting the statistical impact of the high growth rate last year.

Li, speaking at a news conference in Beijing, also said that imported inflation risks were manageable but China’s trade still faces many uncertainties due to the global pandemic. (Reporting by Stella Qiu and Gabriel Crossley Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

Reuters

Reuters

