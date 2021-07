Starting July 26th, 2021 452nd Ave will be closed north of Irene for road maintenance. The Yankton county highway department will be asphalting the road starting at 297th St. – Irene and going north to 294th St. The plan will be to close a one mile section at of road at a time. The road will be reopened each evening for local travel. This operation will last seven days or until the project is completed.