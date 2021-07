One of the biggest storylines of this Thursday's NBA Draft is what the Golden State Warriors will do with their two lottery picks, which currently sit at No. 7 and 14. Warriors veterans Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green have made it clear to management that they want the franchise to prioritize immediate championship contention, per The Athletic's Marcus Thompson, which is code for putting those picks on the table as part of a potential trade package.