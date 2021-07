The Browns have a few guys who could go both ways like Angels player Shohei Ohtani. The Browns have some insanely athletic people, some players who are so talented that they could do in football what Shohei Ohtani is doing in baseball; play both ways. Now the team has seen their fair share of two-way players back in the day, but aside from Troy Brown of the New England Patriots, the modern game of the NFL doesn’t call for two-way players anymore. A darn shame we think.