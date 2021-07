On June 15th, 13 youth participated in Pope County 4-H Gardens Galore Day Camp. Campers made crafts, planted flowers and started growing their own bean plant. The next camp was all about art. 20 youth attended the Paint & Create camp where they spent the morning mixing colors and making crafts. The last camp, Fun on the Farm, taught the kids about the different products that come from animals on the farm. The 17 kids that attended the camp even made and ate their own homemade ice cream for snack. In addition to participating at camp, the youth are invited to bring their projects to be on display during the Pope County Fair in the 4-H Building.