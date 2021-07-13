Cancel
Pirates pick Kellington in 4th round

By Staff Report
Times-Argus
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pittsburgh Pirates selected recent U-32 graduate Owen Kellington at the start of Monday’s fourth round of the MLB Draft. The reigning Gatorade Player of the Year is the second-highest Vermont native to be chosen in the June Draft behind Kirk McCaskill. Kellington, a right-handed pitcher and left-handed batter, was the 102nd overall pick. He led his high school team to its first championship in program history last month during a 5-0 victory over cross-town rival Spaulding at Centennial Field.

www.timesargus.com

