Pirates pick Kellington in 4th round

Now that the 2021 draft is over, let’s take a look at all of the Pittsburgh Pirates draft picks from the previous draft. The Pittsburgh Pirates just finished off an outstanding 2021 draft. The team selected the best college hitter in the draft in Henry Davis, then were able to get the top left-handed high school pitcher in Anthony Solomento. Let’s also not forget that they were able to get an absolute steal on two-way high school star Bubba Chandler with the 72nd pick, even though his talent made him a guy who could have easily went in the top 20-25 picks.