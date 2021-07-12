Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Mexico, Central America Feast on Another Hearty Helping of Southern Hemi Swell

By Kevin Wallis
Surfline
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSolid run of SSW swell for Central America/Mexico Tuesday-Thursday, largest Wednesday. Deepwater standouts like Puerto push into the XL range on Wednesday. The South Pacific has been firing off swell for… gosh, pretty much the last three months. The strongest storms have occurred everywhere from the southwest Pacific to the central Pacific to the southeast Pacific and back again. But ever since the season got going back in April, there haven’t really been any prolonged, basin-wide lulls in storm and swell action.

www.surfline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Central America#Easter Island#Extreme Weather#Wsl#Barra De La Cruz#Sse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Chile
Place
Americas
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Travelpassionpassport.com

Explore the Raw Beauty of Chile at These Lesser-Known National Parks

When it comes to outdoor adventures and natural landscapes, Chile is one of the most sought out travel destinations in South America and the world. The country’s natural diversity and sustainable tourism infrastructure make it the perfect place to wander around for weeks. Given the current times though, movement should be kept at minimal and crowds better be avoided, so why not limit your exploration to one of these lesser-known trails and parks in Chile.
Public SafetyDerrick

Vigilantes raid southern Mexico town, abduct 21, burn homes

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LAS CASAS, Mexico (AP) — A couple of hundred armed men descended on a town in the mountains of Mexico’s southern Chiapas state, burned vehicles and at least a dozen homes, vandalized the town hall and abducted 21 people, authorities reported Tuesday. Officials blamed a newly formed...
Public Safetysandiegouniontribune.com

Vigilantes raid southern Mexico town, abduct 21, burn homes

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LAS CASAS, Mexico — A couple of hundred armed men descended on a town in the mountains of Mexico’s southern Chiapas state, burned vehicles and at least a dozen homes, vandalized the town hall and abducted 21 people, authorities reported Tuesday. Officials blamed a newly formed vigilante...
Public SafetyHuron Daily Tribune

Vigilantes raid southern Mexico town, abduct 21, burn homes

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LAS CASAS, Mexico (AP) — A couple of hundred armed men descended on a town in the mountains of Mexico’s southern Chiapas state, burned vehicles and at least a dozen homes, vandalized the town hall and abducted 21 people, authorities reported Tuesday. Officials blamed a newly formed...
Public SafetyPosted by
KRMG

Vigilantes raid southern Mexico town, abduct 21, burn homes

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LAS CASAS, Mexico — (AP) — A couple of hundred armed men descended on a town in the mountains of Mexico’s southern Chiapas state, burned vehicles and at least a dozen homes, vandalized the town hall and abducted 21 people, authorities reported Tuesday. Officials blamed a newly...
Public SafetyPosted by
WOKV

Vigilantes raid southern Mexico town, abduct 21, burn homes

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LAS CASAS, Mexico — (AP) — A couple of hundred armed men descended on a town in the mountains of Mexico’s southern Chiapas state, burned vehicles and at least a dozen homes, vandalized the town hall and abducted 21 people, authorities reported Tuesday. Officials blamed a newly...
Public Safetywcn247.com

Vigilantes raid southern Mexico town, abduct 21, burn homes

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LAS CASAS, Mexico (AP) — Mexican authorities say a couple of hundred armed men descended on a town in the mountains of Mexico’s southern Chiapas state, burned vehicles and at least a dozen homes, vandalized the town hall and abducted 21 people. Officials on Tuesday blamed a newly formed vigilante group called “El Machete.” It announced its existence a week earlier, pledging to fight the incursion of drug cartels in the largely Indigenous mountain communities of Chiapas. On Monday, masked men carrying rifles spread out through the town Pantelho, moving street by street in search of alleged criminals. The vigilantes appear to include members of the Tzotzil Indigenous group and are calling themselves a “self-defense force.” A state official says the gunmen appeared to be looking for members of another group.
Public SafetyPosted by
WGAU

Vigilantes raid southern Mexico town, abduct 21, burn homes

SAN CRISTOBAL DE LAS CASAS, Mexico — (AP) — A couple of hundred armed men descended on a town in the mountains of Mexico’s southern Chiapas state, burned vehicles and at least a dozen homes, vandalized the town hall and abducted 21 people, authorities reported Tuesday. Officials blamed a newly...

Comments / 0

Community Policy