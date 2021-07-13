Tangi man pleads guilty to distributing methamphetamine
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – A Ponchatoula man pleaded guilty on July 7, 2021, to distributing methamphetamine. According to court documents, AARON NAKEENEN WOMACK, 24, distributed methamphetamine from a residence in Ponchatoula, Louisiana, in violation of 21 U.S.C. §§ 841(a)(1) and 841(b)(1)(B), on February 22 and February 26, 2020. Execution of a federal search warrant on a residence resulted in the seizure of methamphetamine, heroin, and cocaine.www.an17.com
Comments / 0