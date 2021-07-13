Mary McLeod Bethune's statue is blessed in Italy; next stop, Daytona Beach

The towering marble statue of Mary McLeod Bethune was blessed in Italy late last week in a ceremony that about two dozen people from the Daytona Beach area attended. The group included members of the Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune Statuary Board that is raising the money to fund the 11-foot statue, which will make its way to Washington, D.C. in early 2022. There, it will represent Florida in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol Building. Also on the trip were Bethune-Cookman University interim President Hiram Powell and B-CU alumni. Bethune founded the school in Daytona Beach more than 100 years ago.