Bernie Sanders defends 'not all bad' Fidel Castro as he stands by old remarks praising Communist Cuba

Bernie Sanders praised Fidel Castro's 'massive literacy program', standing by comments he made praising the dictator's rule of Cuba in the 1980s.

Sanders defended the Communist regime as 'not all bad' during a wide-ranging 60 Minutes interview which aired in February 2020.

During the interview, he told Anderson Cooper: 'We're very opposed to the authoritarian nature of Cuba but you know, it's unfair to simply say everything is bad. You know?

'When Fidel Castro came into office, you know what he did? He had a massive literacy program. Is that a bad thing? Even though Fidel Castro did it?'

Sanders had said of dictator Castro in 1985: 'He educated their kids, gave them health care, totally transformed the society, you know?'

Castro ruled Cuba for nearly half a century. A Cold War foe of the U.S., Castro's government imprisoned dissidents and imposed one-party rule on the island nation. He died at the age of 90 in 2016.

When pushed further on the dissidents imprisoned in the country, Sanders replied: 'That's right. And we condemn that. Unlike Donald Trump, let's be clear...I do not think that Kim Jong Un is a good friend.

'I don't trade love letters with a murdering dictator. Vladimir Putin, not a great friend of mine.'