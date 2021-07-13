Cancel
Sullivan County, PA

Flood Advisory issued for Sullivan by NWS

weather.gov
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 22:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Sullivan The National Weather Service in State College has issued a * Flood Advisory for Sullivan County in north central Pennsylvania * Until 1145 PM EDT. * At 947 PM EDT, Doppler radar indicated locally heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Rainfall of locally 0.5 to 1 inch has occurred so far over portions of northern Sullivan county, with additional rainfall of 0.5 to 1.5 inches possible this evening. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Ricketts Glen State Park, Lincoln Falls, Dushore, Laporte, Forksville and Eagles Mere.

alerts.weather.gov

