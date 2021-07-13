Cancel
Grant County, NM

Flood Advisory issued for Grant by NWS

weather.gov
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-12 17:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. In hilly terrain there are numerous of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Grant The National Weather Service in El Paso Tx/Santa Teresa has issued a * Flood Advisory for Northeastern Grant County in southwestern New Mexico * Until 1030 PM MDT. * At 723 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 0.5 and 1 inch of rain has fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Gila Hot Springs and Copperas Vista. Additional rainfall of up to 1 inch is expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

