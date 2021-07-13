Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lackawanna, Susquehanna, Wyoming by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 22:35:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-12 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lackawanna; Susquehanna; Wyoming The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Susquehanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northern Lackawanna County in northeastern Pennsylvania Northeastern Wyoming County in northeastern Pennsylvania * Until 1115 PM EDT. * At 1035 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Springville, or 8 miles south of Montrose, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Carbondale, Rush, Jackson, Clifford, Susquehanna, Forest City, Susquehanna Depot, Springville, Montrose and Dimock. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH