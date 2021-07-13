Special Weather Statement issued for Dripping Springs, Globe, Miami, Pinal, Superstition Mountains by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-13 14:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Dripping Springs; Globe, Miami; Pinal, Superstition Mountains; San Carlos; Southeast Gila County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR GILA AND PINAL COUNTIES UNTIL 815 PM MST At 737 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near San Carlos, or 16 miles east of Globe, moving southwest at 30 mph. Half inch hail and winds in excess of 40 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Globe, San Carlos and Cutter. This includes the following highways AZ Route 70 between mile markers 255 and 271. AZ Route 77 between mile markers 147 and 169.