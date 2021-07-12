Flood Advisory issued for Catron by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-12 17:40:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-12 20:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly or mountainous terrain there are numerous low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route or wait patiently for the water to recede. Do not camp along streams and rivers. Remain alert when hiking in steep, narrow canyons. Know where you are relative to low spots and drainages. Target Area: Catron The National Weather Service in Albuquerque has issued a * Arroyo and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Catron County in west central New Mexico * Until 900 PM MDT. * At 556 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause arroyo and small stream flooding. Up to 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Beaverhead. Hazardous water levels are expected in Beaver Canyon from its headwaters southward through southeast Catron County. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1.50 inches are expected over the area. The potential exists for flash flooding to develop.