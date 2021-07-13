Cancel
Disney Previews Revamped Jungle Cruise Ride Without Racially Insensitive Scenes

By Alexa Heah
Design Taxi
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter years of being criticized for controversial depictions of Indigenous people, Disney Parks has finally revamped its Jungle Cruise ride, removing racially-insensitive scenes. Visitors had expressed discomfort at a scene involving natives who were presented as primitive and threatening. On July 16, Disney Parks will be reopening the ride to...

